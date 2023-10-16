The Balearics was the sixth most popular Spanish destination between 9 and 16 October, accounting for 8.6 % of total bookings, behind Catalonia, Andalusia, the Canary Islands, Madrid and the Community of Valencia.
15.5% of the bookings for this week were made between 15 and 30 days in advance and 15% were made more than three months in advance.
Last minute bookings (one day in advance or on the same day as the start of the holiday) account for 14.5% of the market.
Of the bookings registered in the last few days in Spain, 48.2% were made by couples and half of the tourists (50.9%) booked for between 2 and 5 nights.
The domestic market remains strong accounting for 59.5% of bookings over the past seven days through TravelgateX followed by the British, with 13% of bookings, Germans, with 2.8% and Americans with 2.7%.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.