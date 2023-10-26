The pilot of an easyJet plane apparently mistakenly activated the hijack alert at Palma airport yesterday (Thursday) afternoon.

Alarma en un avió a Son Santjoan que ha quedat en un ensurt. Per error, el pilot ha activat l'alerta per segrest. S'ha activat el comitè de crisi, amb una vintena d’agents armats de la Guàrdia Civil i la Policia Nacional, però ha durat poca estona.



The aircraft landed at Son Sant Joan at around one o’clock midday from Birmingham, according sources from the emergency services.

Around twenty Guardia Civil and National Police officers were deployed urgently on the runways of the airport and cordoned off the area.

While some officers pointed rifles at the plane, others approached the aircraft and interviewed the pilot from a distance through the windows of the cockpit.

The pilot, according to the same sources, explained that everything was in order and that it had been activated by mistake.

The passengers got off the plane with great concern after the activation of the hijacking alert by mistake.