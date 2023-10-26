The easyJet plane on the runway at Palma airport.

The easyJet plane on the runway at Palma airport. | Guillermo Esteban

Humphrey CarterGuillermo EstebanPalma26/10/2023 15:49
TW0

The pilot of an easyJet plane apparently mistakenly activated the hijack alert at Palma airport yesterday (Thursday) afternoon.

The aircraft landed at Son Sant Joan at around one o’clock midday from Birmingham, according sources from the emergency services.

Around twenty Guardia Civil and National Police officers were deployed urgently on the runways of the airport and cordoned off the area.

Related news
Between April and September, the number of passengers at Spanish airports was 1.2% above 2019 levels, at around 163 million.

Spain airlines expect strong winter, seat supply above pre-pandemic levels

More related news

While some officers pointed rifles at the plane, others approached the aircraft and interviewed the pilot from a distance through the windows of the cockpit.

The pilot, according to the same sources, explained that everything was in order and that it had been activated by mistake.

The passengers got off the plane with great concern after the activation of the hijacking alert by mistake.