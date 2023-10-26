The aircraft landed at Son Sant Joan at around one o’clock midday from Birmingham, according sources from the emergency services.
Around twenty Guardia Civil and National Police officers were deployed urgently on the runways of the airport and cordoned off the area.
While some officers pointed rifles at the plane, others approached the aircraft and interviewed the pilot from a distance through the windows of the cockpit.
The pilot, according to the same sources, explained that everything was in order and that it had been activated by mistake.
The passengers got off the plane with great concern after the activation of the hijacking alert by mistake.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.