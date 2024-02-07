There is some good news for British tourists heading for Mallorca this summer thanks to new security systems being installed at Palma airport.

The new hand luggage control system will mean that holiday makers do not have to remove their liquids and electronics for scanning.

The new equipment is expected to reduce queues and speed up wait times through security during the peak summer period.

However, an exact date for when the systems will be up and running has not been confirmed, but it is understood that it will be rolled out at some point this year - hopefully ahead of the summer holidays, if not before.

The new systems are also being installed in Madrid and Barcelona but until other Spanish airports announce the change, holiday makers must still take out all liquids, aerosols and gels (LAGs) from their hand luggage to go through security.

Those travelling by plane will be used in the typical practice of placing LAGs in individual plastic see-through bags.

Spanish airport authority Aena has said that it is investing €1.1billion in airport security check systems in the decade leading up to 2028.

Airports in Britain are also updating their security halls with state-of-the-art security scanners, however some the country’s largest airports have warned that they will not meet the Government’s June deadline.

A number of smaller airports including London City and Teesside have already axed the 100ml liquids rule after fitting the new equipment.