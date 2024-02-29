Millions of Britons are already dreaming about their next holidays and what to pack, but when it comes to eating and drinking onboard flights, read the small print to avoid being penalised because some food and drinks are banned.

TUI says: “You can bring food for consumption during the flight. Do mind that this is only possible if you have purchased it after the customs checkpoint in the tax-free zone at the airport.

“In case of certain food allergies you can bring your own prepared meal on board upon presenting a medical certificate.”

However, fliers are prohibited from consuming any alcohol that wasn’t purchased on the plane.”

According to BimrnghamLive, easyJet said: “You can bring food into the cabin, although we do sell a range of delicious food and drink on board. There’s a 100ml limit for liquid food, like soup or custard.

“Different countries have different regulations about importing food and drink, so make sure you check the rules for your destination.”

This last bit could technically mean you should not bring, for example, a sandwich containing meat or dairy into the EU, as it could be confiscated. easyJet also said: “It’s strictly forbidden to drink any alcohol that has not been purchased on board the aircraft and those found consuming their own alcohol may face prosecution.”

Ryanair has a “feel free” policy allowing passengers to bring on food and soft drinks, but hot and/or alcoholic drinks are not allowed. They say “In the interest of safety we cannot allow passengers to board the plane with hot drinks or consume their own alcohol during the flight.”

According to the BA website, passengers can bring “solid foods”, such as sandwiches and biscuits, on board. It adds: “The same restrictions for liquids apply to liquid foods, e.g. drinks, soups, sauces, jam or jelly.

“Be aware that there are no facilities to warm or refrigerate anything that you bring onboard.”

And, Jet2 also bans hot drinks, as well as hot food. Guidance on its website reads: “You may not bring hot food or hot drinks onboard the aircraft.

“However, we do offer a great selection of food and drinks to purchase during your flight.”