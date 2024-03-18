Leading British airline and tour operator Jet2 has issued a warning to Britons flying to Mallorca.

Anyone heading to Palma Airport could be hit with delays due to terminal changes and maintenance.

Jet2 has warned that holiday-goers could “be waiting slightly longer than normal” in both departures and arrivals.

On its website it states: “There is currently maintenance work taking place at Mallorca (Palma) Airport.

“We are working with the airport to ensure that any disruption to your airport experience will be kept to a minimum.

“Due to this ongoing work you may be waiting slightly longer than normal to clear immigration in both departures and arrivals, our friendly Customer Helpers will be on hand to help.

“We thank you in advance for your patience and understanding should you experience an extended wait time, which is beyond our control.

“All Jet2.com flights will be using check-in desks 31 to 33 and boarding for all flights will be from Module C.

“This information will also be displayed on the airport information screens.”