The security control nightmare at Palma airport is continuing and affecting thousands of passengers in the middle of the Easter holidays.

Today, Wednesday, just like last Friday and over the weekend, access to the security checks has collapsed.

The airlines have been warning their passengers for days to arrive at Son Sant Joan at least three hours in advance to avoid missing their flight due to the impossibility of getting through security control in time and complaints from travellers have surged.

Sources from the private security workers and airport sources blame the problem on a work-to-rule.

Security firm Trablisa has denied any strike action, which has not been formally called and would be illegal, but has complained about the “lack of resources and planning” to handle peak demand.

Holiday company TUI has warned of a “potential situation” for the thousands of UK holidaymakers flying to Palma over the weekend. Jet2 issued a flight warning several days ago stating that Brits may be “waiting slightly longer than usual to clear immigration”.

In an email to passengers, TUI warned: “The security screening company, Trablisa, has begun an unannounced strike which is expected to continue until March 31. This may lead to longer queues and waiting times at security checkpoints. There is a possibility that your flight could be delayed due to security screening delays. We recommend that you factor in additional time for security checks when arriving at the airport.”