Palma29/03/2024 11:28
The Foreign Office has repeated its warning to British holidaymakers about making sure they use legal taxis in Mallorca and across Spain.
The FCO states: “Only use official registered or licensed taxis, or reputable transport companies you recognise. Licensing regulations differ across Spain and in certain cities pre-booking is required.
The summer taxi situation in Mallorca isn't too bad compared to high season taxi availability in Ibiza, which is chronically bad. So, a tourist using an illegal taxi in Ibiza (because the authorities won't licence taxis in sufficient numbers and there are no licensed taxis available to the tourist) will be fined? You couldn't make it up...