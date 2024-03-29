The Foreign Office has repeated its warning to British holidaymakers about making sure they use legal taxis in Mallorca and across Spain.

The FCO states: “Only use official registered or licensed taxis, or reputable transport companies you recognise. Licensing regulations differ across Spain and in certain cities pre-booking is required.

“Passengers caught using unlicensed taxi services are liable for fines of up to 600 Euros. Make sure you book your taxi or airport transfer through a licensed firm.”

It also warns that there have been a number of serious accidents involving people attending illegal commercially promoted parties in villas and private homes on the islands of Ibiza and Mallorca.

Licensed clubs and bars are required to meet safety and security standards, including emergency exits and capacity limits, and to have trained, licensed security staff. Illegal commercial parties may not meet these standards.

Take care of your belongings, make sure you know where emergency exits are and do not take unnecessary risks.

You may receive a fine for attending illegal commercially promoted parties.