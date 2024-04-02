The UK’s leading tour operator Jet2holidays has announced that it is going to reduce the size of its staff in Spain following operational review.

According to Travel Weekly and TTG, local reports claim that around 35% of 996 staff based at airports in Alicante, Palma, Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote and Fuerteventura could be affected.

Changes to Jet2holidays’ in-resort flight check-in have been cited while flight and cabin crew are also affected.

But Jet2 has not directly addressed reports it is preparing to wind down its resort flight check-in service in Spain.

A 30-day period of consultation with unions involved over potential redundancies has been instigated.

A company spokesperson said: “We have recently reviewed our operations in Spain.

“As a result, we must sadly propose a number of colleague redundancies across resort flight check-in, flight deck and cabin crew roles.

“We deeply regret these proposed redundancies, and we will be consulting with appropriate representatives of the affected colleagues to ensure that all options are fully considered.”

The announcement comes a week after the company announced it will make Bournemouth Airport its 12th base, launching 16 routes from the coastal airport in April 2025. Jet2, the UK’s third largest airline and biggest tour operator in the country, said it wants to match demand from the South of England.

Around 100 new jobs will be created at the base.