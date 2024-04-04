EasyJet has announced that it will add an aircraft to its fleet at base in Mallorca at Palma airport, increasing the number of aircraft from seven to eight this summer season, and will offer flights between Son Sant Joan and destinations such as Southampton, Prague, Athens and Nantes.

Palma’s operational base will operate 2.7 million seats between the months of March and October, which an increase of 7.9 percent compared to the same period in 2023.

In a statement, the airline said that it is increasing its range of destinations from Palma from 26 to 32 thanks to the addition of Montpelier, Southampton and Belfast, along with the other three European cities.

Of the new routes, the flights to Nantes began operations on Sunday March 31, Montpelier on April 1 and Southampton will be the next to start flying on May 2. Belfast will join on June 24, Prague on June 25 and Athens on June 27.

The managing director of easyJet in Southern Europe, Javier Gándara, stressed that Palma “always” has been a “big bet for easyJet in Spain”, so they are “proud” to celebrate a new season with more destination connections and scheduled seats.

“Expanding the number of aircraft based in Palma from seven to eight this season allows us to optimise the route network to the maximum and offer the best service to passengers,” he said.