Jet2 has alerted passengers to possible flight disruption due heavy storms. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma01/07/2024 10:42
The unusual July weather has prompted Jet2 to issue a warning to its passengers for today and the next few days because of the heavy storms which have battered parts of the mainland and now forecast for the Balearics. Jet2 has issued this statement To all passengers: “We are currently experiencing some Air Traffic Control slot delays on flights that are due to arrive, depart or fly across the Eastern Mediterranean and the Balearic Islands, this is due to adverse weather conditions (Thunder Storms) in many parts of Eastern Europe.
