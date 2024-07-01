The unusual July weather has prompted Jet2 to issue a warning to its passengers for today and the next few days because of the heavy storms which have battered parts of the mainland and now forecast for the Balearics. Jet2 has issued this statement To all passengers: “We are currently experiencing some Air Traffic Control slot delays on flights that are due to arrive, depart or fly across the Eastern Mediterranean and the Balearic Islands, this is due to adverse weather conditions (Thunder Storms) in many parts of Eastern Europe.

“If you are currently on holiday and experiencing bad weather, please allow plenty of time to get to the airport and allow for potential bad road conditions on route. “Our UK Based Operations team is working hard to minimise disruption to our flying programme, however, you may experience some disruption if you are travelling to/from areas affected.

“All Jet2.com flights are operating. Where possible we will board flights as close to on time as possible, this will allow us to achieve a departure as soon as we are given clearance from Air Traffic Control. We apologise in advance if this causes an extended wait on board before you depart. Our Friendly Red Team and Crew will keep you updated.

“For updates, please ensure that your contact details are up to date via ‘Manage My Booking’ as all updates will not only be displayed on this page of the Jet2.com website, we will also SMS and Email effected customers using the details on your booking. You can update your contact details as often as you wish and at any time on the App or our website.

“We will continue to monitor this situation and look forward to welcoming you on board very soon.”

Last month a freak storm flooded parts of the terminal at Palma airport and flooded runways and car parks leading to the airport being temporarily closed and flights grounded.