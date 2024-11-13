Jet2, UK’s third-largest airline, has today announced that it is opening its 13th UK airport base at Luton and will be operating six flights a week to Mallorca with the first taking off on April 1 next year. The airline will also be operating two weekly flights to Ibiza as well as destinations in the Canary Islands mainland Spain, Portugal, Greece, Italy and Madeira.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are very excited to announce London Luton Airport as our 13th UK airport base today, further expanding our footprint and bringing our award-winning holidays and flights to even more customers. Customers and independent travel agents have been asking us to open at London Luton Airport for many years now, so we know how enormously popular this announcement will be.

“We have seen time and time again how popular our product is when we bring it to new customers, and we look forward to delivering our VIP customer service to holidaymakers from our newest airport base.” He added: “This latest expansion reflects our strategy to be the UK’s leading and best leisure travel business and it underlines the confidence we have in our leisure travel product offering.

“As well as signalling great news for holidaymakers, today is also a major boost for the local economy as our significant investment includes the creation of over 125 jobs initially. We are looking forward to our first day of flying, when we can begin delighting customers with our flights and holidays, just like we do with millions of other customers across the UK every single year.”

The size and scale of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays’ Summer programme for 2026 represents the companies’ largest Summer programme to date. It is also the earliest ever that the airline and tour operator have gone on sale with their full Summer programme and the early release comes in response to strong demand from UK holidaymakers wanting to book ahead and get a date in the diary now.