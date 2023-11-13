If you are looking for things to do from now until the end of the year, take a look at this list of fantastic events!

1. Visit the Top Secret exhibition in Palma

The world of James Bond comes to life through this exhibition at Pueblo Espanyol. Experience a journey through the captivating story of the iconic British secret agent, using original vehicles, accessories and costumes from the James Bond films.

Tickets: Adults 12€; Child and Senior* 6€

*Children from 5 to 12 years - Seniors from 65 years: Tickets for persons with disabilities must be purchased at the box office upon presentation of a valid certificate.

Opening hours: Daily from 9am to 5pm. Access will be closed 1 hour before closing time. Exhibition runs until January 31.

Calle Pueblo Español 55, 07014 Palma

2. Enjoy an afternoon at the circus with Circo Alegria

Lara and Gaby Aragón, sons of the mythical Gaby Aragón, present this Christmas in Palma their exciting show 'Los Payasos de la Tele' (The Clowns of the TV) under the Big Top of Circo Alegría.

The company of artists from Circo Alegria will perform daring and challenging acts to surprise all spectators in this years show.

Tickets from 13€. Circus runs from December 5 to January 7.

Trui Son Fusteret - Camí Vell de Bunyola s/n, 07009 Palma

3. The Bulletin Thanksgiving lunch

Join us for an afternoon of good food, music and fun! We have prepared a gala Thanksgiving lunch taking place on Thursday, November 23 from 1.30pm.

Lunch includes a starter of Bread & Cranberry Feta Dip, followed by Stuffed Turkey Breast with chestnuts and plums, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes and green beans. For desert there will be Apple-Pecan cheesecake with vanilla ice cream. Menus includes wine, beer, soft drinks and coffee.

After lunch has been served there will be live music, prizes for the best "selfie", and much more. Guests will inlcude US Consular Agent Kimberly Marshall who will give a short Thanksgiving speech.

All this for 45€ pp. Book now to avoid disappointment. Call Cathy on 971 788 405 from 9am to 1.30pm Monday to Friday.

Avinguda del Golf, 20, 07180 Santa Ponsa

4. Queen Forever tribute at the Auditorium

Queen Forever, formed in 2015, meticulously recreates Queen's iconic moments like Live Aid and Wembley. After a standout performance on Got Talent Spain, they've soared to tribute stardom, captivating over 600,000 fans with Tolo Sanders as Freddie Mercury, Adrián Pujadas as Brian May, Haritz Caperochipi as Roger Taylor, Juanjo Amengual as John Deacon, and Sebastián Raimundo as Spike Edney.

Even Peter Freestone, Mercury's former Personal Assistant, attests, "These guys have taken me back 40 years, musically they are incredible." For Queen enthusiasts, Queen Forever is the unparalleled choice to relive the unparalleled legacy.

On Saturday, December 16 at 9.30pm. Tickets 45€ at auditoriumpalma.com

Av. de Gabriel Roca, 18, 07014 Palma

5. Visit Mallorca's Christmas markets

Mallorca's Christmas markets enchant with festive cheer, offering local crafts, seasonal treats, and a magical atmosphere for joyful holiday exploration. Click here for a list of markets to visit.

6. Christmas lights switch on in Palma

The city's Christmas lights will be switched on the day before Black Friday. Thursday, November 23 will therefore be the day when the lights go on.

7. The Buzz Lovers: Nirvana tribute at Es Gremi in Palma

On November 24, the World Tour 2023 Nirvana by The Buzz Lovers, the world's best and most acclaimed tribute band, will touch down in Mallorca.

After an intense tour that has taken them to major cities in Spain, Portugal, France, Norway, the Netherlands, the Americas, South America, Asia, among others, and led to sold-out shows in most of their concerts, they return with great excitement and a strong desire to deliver a fantastic night.

Undoubtedly, it presents a golden opportunity for the audience to immerse themselves, relive, or experience for the first time the essence of the greatest and most groundbreaking grunge and rock band in history.

To kick things off, the event will feature a performance by the local band, Lost Boys.

Taking place on Friday, November 24. Doors open at 8pm; concert starts at 9.30pm. Tickets from 18€ at esgremi.com

Carrer Gremi de Porgadors, 16, 07009 Son Castelló

8. Brothers in Band: The Very Best of dIRE sTRAITS show at Trui

Recognised as the ultimate international tribute show to dIRE sTRAITS, bROTHERS iN bAND is embarking on a European tour this autumn, captivating audiences in the Netherlands, Portugal, Germany, France, Luxembourg, Andorra, and Spain with their revitalised "The Very Best of dIRE sTRAITS."

They will take audiences on a nostalgic journey through a meticulously curated repertoire that spans generations. Angelo Fumarola's guitar and vocal prowess mirror Mark Knopfler's, recreating the iconic sound that resides in collective memory. Supported by a talented band, bROTHERS iN bAND faithfully honors the musical legacy of the beloved Mark Knopfler-led group, making them one of the world's premier tribute acts.

In "The Very Best of dIRE sTRAITS," they revisit classics like "Sultans of Swing," "Money For Nothing," and more in a captivating 2-hour show.

Saturday, December 2 at 8pm. Tickets from 36€ at www.wegow.com

Camí de Son Rapinya, 29, 07013 Palma

9. Coldday: Coldplay at Trui

The international tribute band COLDDAY takes audiences on a wonderful journey through all the different stages of Coldplay. In a rigorous chronological order, they will traverse their entire artistic evolution, from their beginnings in the early 2000s with more intimate and stripped-down works, through iconic albums that led the British band to swap small clubs for much larger venues, up to the present day, where they perform in stadiums across major cities worldwide with consecutive dates.

This is not just an artistic journey but also a conceptual one, where Coldplay's music begins with a distinctly intimate and introspective character and ultimately transforms into a celebration of life, featuring songs filled with positive energy, anthems that transcend generations and borders, and a vibrant spectrum of colors. This evolution is not only evident in their sound but also in their live performances, stage presence, prop changes, and scenography.

On Saturday, December 16 at 9pm. Tickets from 27.5€ at truiteatre.es

Camí de Son Rapinya, 29, 07013 Palma