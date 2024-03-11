OK, Richard Branson may have a vested interest.

Leading travel experts have been asked to name their best beach and according to The Mail, Sir Richard has chosen Son Bunyola - where he opened his latest luxury hotel last year and is has already started work on another on the Mallorca estate.

“Son Bunyola has crystal-clear waters and authentic Mallorcan charm — in fact, I bought the Son Bunyola estate. It’s positioned on the island’s north-west coast in the spectacular UNESCO World Heritage-listed Tramuntana Mountains. Only reached by boat, or by hiking downhill, the coastline sweeps for three miles, with views out to the island’s famous Sa Foradada rock formation. The seclusion and tranquillity transports you to a world far removed from the everyday,” he is quoted as saying.

Just a few days ago, Branson posted on Instagram: “Son Bunyola is one of the most magical places in the world.

I’ve been coming to Mallorca since I was a young boy, so it will always have a special place in my heart. This is what led me to buy the Son Bunyola villas and transforming it into a Virgin Limited Edition property.

“However, there was another part of the estate I was always yearning to restore – a 16th century finca nestled into the estate site. After 20 years of waiting, we transformed the finca into the most beautiful hotel, which we opened last year. People loved it so much that we decided to keep it open year-round, as Mallorca has the most wonderful hiking, cycling, and sun-drenched scenery for a winter getaway.”