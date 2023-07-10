This enchanting destination beckons travellers seeking a blissful weekend getaway. From its scenic landscapes and citrus groves to its captivating culture and vibrant markets, Soller promises an unforgettable experience that will leave you yearning for more.

Day 1

Start your day by exploring the town of Soller. Take a leisurely walk through the picturesque streets and admire the beautiful architecture. Visit the Plaça Constitució (the main square) and the 17th-century Església de Sant Bartomeu church.

In the afternoon take a ride on the historic wooden tram from Soller to the port. Enjoy the scenic journey as you pass through the charming countryside and arrive at the scenic harbor. Explore the waterfront promenade, relax on the beach, or take a boat tour along the coast.

Enjoy a seafood dinner at one of the restaurants in Puerto Soller, where you can savor fresh catches of the day while enjoying the lovely views of the harbor.

Take the Tram to the Port.

Day 2

Take a trip to the nearby village of Fornalutx, often hailed as one of the most beautiful villages in Spain. Stroll through its narrow streets lined with stone houses and admire the traditional architecture. Take in the breathtaking views of the Tramuntana Mountains.

In the afternoon explore the natural beauty of the area by taking a hike or cycling through the scenic trails. Alternatively, (in the current heat!) you can take a scenic drive through the mountains, stopping at viewpoints along the way.

Return to Soller and indulge in a leisurely dinner at one of the local restaurants. Sample traditional Mallorcan dishes like paella, tumbet (a vegetable dish), or fideuà (a noodle dish), paired with a glass of local wine.

During your stay in Soller, you can also consider visiting the Jardí Botànic, a botanical garden showcasing Mediterranean plants and Can Prunera, an art museum showcasing modernist masterpieces and cultural exhibitions or take a hike to the beautiful Sa Calobra beach.

Far des Cap Gros.

Other points of interest are the Torre Picada, an ancient watchtower located on the Atalaya Coast and overlooking the port; Ecovinyassa, an organic farm producing high-quality olive oil and citrus; Carrer de Sa Lluna, a charming street in Soller with quaint shops and vibrant atmosphere; Far des Cap Gros, a majestic lighthouse offering breathtaking views of the coastline in Soller and one of the best places to watch the sunset from.

The Fet a Soller shop located at Plaça des Mercat 1.

Also consider trying an ice cream from Fet a Soller, a delectable treat made with locally sourced ingredients, offering a refreshing and creamy cool and refreshing experience. From classic flavours to unique combinations, these artisanal ice creams are a must-try for visitors. At Fet a Soller, you can also purchase a variety of products, including olive oil, citrus fruits, jams, pastries, artisanal sweets, and local delicacies to take back home!

On Saturdays, Soller holds it's weekly market, a vibrant and bustling affair, offering a delightful mix of fresh produce, local crafts, traditional goods, and culinary delights.

Enjoy your two days in Soller!