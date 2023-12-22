The Spanish passport is the most powerful worldwide, with a score of 90.36 points as of December 2023, followed by the Singaporean and German passports, with 90.29 and 90.26 points, respectively, according to the VisaGuide.World Passport Index.

This ranking takes into account the entry policy applied to the passport, GDP, the Power Index, the Tourism Index and the Human Development Index (HDI), among other factors.

In addition, the following visa policies are included in this assessment: visa-free travel, electronic travel authorisation, visa on arrival, electronic visa (e-Visa), embassy or other government-approved visas, passport-free travel and prohibited entry.

Joining the podium countries in the top 10 are Italy, France, the Netherlands, Finland, Sweden, Norway and Denmark, which do not drop below 88 points.

In contrast, at the bottom of the list is Somalia, which is last with 8.24 points, followed by Afghanistan and Syria, with 9.44 and 9.80 points respectively.