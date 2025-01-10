It’s that time of year when the travel industry is closely watching how Britons are going to travel this year and where. The UK has already has Sunshine Saturday but some industry sources claim that savvy Britons may wait a little longer to book in the hope of grabbing a late bargain. However, in the meantime, TravelSupermarket HQ has revealed ten of the cheapest destinations for a seven-night, all-inclusive family getaway this summer – all departing after England’s schools break up in July and arriving back for the start of term in September.
And, the rankings are:
Alanya, Turkey: £581
Hammamet, Tunisia:
£588
Sousse, Tunisia: £603
Marrakesh, Morocco:
£608
Bourgas Area, Bulgaria:
£683
Costa Dorada, Spain:
£687
Dalaman Area, Turkey:
£718
Mallorca: £736
Bodrum Area, Turkey:
£753
Costa Blanca, Spain: £757
Malta: £761
Mallorca is top ten cheapest all- inclusive destination this summer
Turkey leading the ranking
