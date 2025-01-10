It’s that time of year when the travel industry is closely watching how Britons are going to travel this year and where. The UK has already has Sunshine Saturday but some industry sources claim that savvy Britons may wait a little longer to book in the hope of grabbing a late bargain. However, in the meantime, TravelSupermarket HQ has revealed ten of the cheapest destinations for a seven-night, all-inclusive family getaway this summer – all departing after England’s schools break up in July and arriving back for the start of term in September.

And, the rankings are:

Alanya, Turkey: £581

Hammamet, Tunisia:

£588

Sousse, Tunisia: £603

Marrakesh, Morocco:

£608

Bourgas Area, Bulgaria:

£683

Costa Dorada, Spain:

£687

Dalaman Area, Turkey:

£718

Mallorca: £736

Bodrum Area, Turkey:

£753

Costa Blanca, Spain: £757

Malta: £761

But, a survey by travel insurance provider Staysure has revealed that 88% of UK travellers are contemplating changes to their summer holiday destinations, with increased costs (32%), overtourism (23%) and extreme temperatures (22%) cited as the primary concerns. Despite Southern European destinations such as Croatia, Greece, Italy, Spain and the South of France remaining popular with 38% of overseas travellers - primarily due to climate (68%), culture and food (55%), and scenery (48%) - the research suggests a shifting pattern in holiday preferences.