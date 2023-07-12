Ellen DeGeneres has been cruising Mallorca on a lavish super yacht accompanied by Kris Jenner and Portia de Rossi.

Taking to Instagram the star of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,“ Kris Jenner, aged 67, treated her followers to a collection of captivating photos from her recent outing.

The images showcased the vibrant azure waters and picturesque coves they explored during their voyage.

At the forefront of the snapshots was a picture of Kris Jenner striking a pose alongside the 65-year-old DeGeneres, the 50-year-old de Rossi, and her longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble, aged 42.

In one frame, Kris Jenner showcased her musical talents as she took to the piano in the ship’s cabin.

And, she was in good power company, Forbes estimated DeGeneres’s 2020 earnings at US$84 million and her net worth at US$370 million, making her the 12th-highest-paid entertainer in the world.

In 2015, she was named the 50th-most powerful woman in the world by Forbes and came second on the World Pride Power list.

As of August 2, 2018, she has more than 76 million followers on Twitter and 55.8 million followers on Instagram, making her the tenth-most followed user on Twitter and the 29th-most followed user on Instagram.