I managed to slink off for a slightly longer weekend break last week and headed up to my new favourite spot, en eco-resort right on the coast between Pollensa and Alcudia. It’s one of the best places on the island to kitesurf and there were plenty of us out on the water - although local residents claim there are now too many and a battle has broken out between the locals and the surfers with new measures having been put into place to try and control all the nautical sport activity.

Anyway, I was pleased to hear from the hotel manager that occupancy was over 50 percent, when many of his colleagues, he told me, were struggling with occupancy levels as low as 20 to 30 percent. So he was quite upbeat, looking forward to getting this year out of the way and stuck into 2022, for which he is already receiving bookings.

What was interesting was the great mix of guests. It was encouraging to see a strong presence of Britons, but there were a great deal of French, Italians, Australians and Americans, not to mention a large group of very wealthy looking Arabs.

What a cocktail of visitors and many had hired cars and spent their days exploring the local surroundings. That said, I did stop for a coffee in Puerto Pollensa before checking in and was rather saddened by how quiet it was. But, with Mallorca’s appeal clearly becoming more global, that can only bode well for the future.