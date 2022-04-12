A 50 year old German tourist, who was staying at a hotel in Porto Cristo Novo with his family, drowned this afternoon in Cala Romantica (Manacor), after going into the water to swim in a heavy storm. His son apparently witnessed the tragic episode and 112 has sent a psychologist to attend to him.

In addition, there are several other injured people who tried to help the swimmer and were thrown against the rocks by the waves and currents. The Coastal Territorial Unit (UTC) of the Local Police and the National Police are currently on the beach, attending to the injured and investigating what happened.

Police officers have asked tourists not to go into the water because there is a strong storm and the currents are very dangerous.





