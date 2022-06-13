The car park that serves the beach at Cala Agulla has been generating controversy for several years. Environmentalists GOB have denounced the 450-vehicle-capacity car park, arguing that it has been operating illegally for four decades.

The car park is in a natural area of special interest. This has been the reason for objecting to it. There is now a further reason - and a definitive one. The plan for the management of the Llevant Nature Park will force its closure, and the owners are to be given two years to restore the area.

The plan is now open to public consultation. The mayor of Capdepera, Rafel Fernández, says that the town hall will assess what submissions it will make, adding that there will need to be agreement with the Balearic government regarding a new location for the car park. As it stands, the plan contemplates the closure of the car park but doesn't offer any alternative. This is generating some considerable concern.

Llorenç Mas, the director-general for natural spaces and biodiversity, says that once the plan is finally approved, the car park will have to be restored. The area is "highly degraded" but "is essential for the conservation of the dunes system". "We are aware of the problem of leaving the area without parking, but the aim of the government is to work with Capdepera town hall to find a viable alternative."