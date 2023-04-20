The Balearic tourism minister, Iago Negueruela, has responded to comments by the CEO of Jet2holidays, Steve Heapy, regarding policies of controlling tourist numbers and prioritising quality tourism.

The minister said on Thursday: "I believe that the Balearic Islands are clear about the profile of tourist they want." The Balearic government's roadmap has always been to give "transformational momentum" that has been agreed with hoteliers in certain areas - "especially Magalluf".

Negueruela emphasised that the Balearics are working on a higher quality product. "Practices that continue to be done will no longer be"; this was in reference to the excesses of drunken tourism. He added that the government maintains "a very good relationship" with Jet2holidays and that the company (Jet2) "has always understood" the Balearic position regarding quality tourism.

He was speaking during a visit to Palma-based Hotelbeds, whose CEO, Nicolas Huss, said that the debate on the overcrowding of the Balearics as a tourist destination was "appropriate", as this overcrowding "is a fact".