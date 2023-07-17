With the general election looming this Sunday, the left-wing Sumar Més coalition has proposed, as some parties did in the regional elections, to limit the sale of homes to people who do not live or are resident in the Balearics and “who buy them as investments to speculate and do business”.

In statements to the media, the coalition has demanded “decisive measures” to guarantee the right to housing and to stop “wild property speculation”.

Candidate Elisabeth Ripoll argued that this is a measure that already works in other regions and countries such as Malta, Finland, Denmark or the South Tyrol in Italy.

“Access to decent housing at an affordable price is one of the main problems we have in the Balearics. It greatly conditions the quality of life of citizens and limits the access of public workers who have to move to the islands,” said Ripoll.

The coalition pointed out that, on average, a Balearic resident has to spend almost 60% of salary on renting a property, and that property prices are also among the most expensive in Spain.