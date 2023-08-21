Calvia Local Police has arrested a total of 25 people so far in the 2023 tourist season, making it the second largest group of arrests out of the 157 arrests made to date this year.

Calvia Town Hall has said that the 25 arrests for robbery have been carried out by uniformed and plainclothes agents.

“One of the latest cases was the arrest of two Romanian women for theft on beaches by officers from the plainclothes unit,” said the council. Following their arrest, cash and stolen items valued at around 1,500 euros have been seized and the proceedings have been transferred to the Guardia Civil, with which the local police are working very closely.

The head of the local police, Esther Ribas, said that “putting an end to theft on the beaches is one of our priorities”.

“The thefts are a direct attack on tourists and residents who want to enjoy a day at the beach,” she said.

Ribas also stressed that the aim of the municipal corporation is to “consolidate Calvia as a safe leisure destination”, which is why “there is no room for the slightest tolerance of theft”. “Calvia Local Police will not allow thieves to act with impunity in the municipality,” she stressed.

63 other people have been arrested for crimes related to the sale of drugs, while 61 people have been charged with the crime of illegal trading.