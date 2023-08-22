Soller train workers have decided “in extremis” to suspend “for the safety of passengers and workers” the strike planned for today ( Tuesday) and Wednesday.

In principle, the strikes called for August 29 and 30 and September 7 and 9 will go ahead.

Joan Mateu Gelabert, of the Strike Committee, said that the decision has been taken because “the hiring of personnel to cover the minimum services decreed for the strike days has not taken into account the safety requirements for train traffic established in the Traffic Regulations”.

“The strike committee, with the approval of the assembly that met last night, in a gesture of responsibility for the safety of the people using the trains that have been established and of the workers who have to cover these services, has decided to suspend the strikes on August 22 and 23.”



Employers and workers met on Friday at the Balearic Court of Arbitration and Mediation (Tamib) without reaching an agreement and yesterday resumed negotiations early in the morning also without success.

The CCOO coordinator of Railway Services in Mallorca, Miguel Àngel Vadell, told Europa Press yesterday that it has been the company that has broken the negotiation “unilaterally” and “did not want to touch anything” on issues of railway safety, temporality and working conditions.

The Soller train is one of the most popular attractions in Mallorca and is world famous.