On Saturday night a hundred people around a terrace in Carrer Fàbrica, on the corner of Carrer Comte de Barcelona, singing loudly and make a racket in the middle of the street.

The noise was so loud that the Associació Barri Cìvic de Santa Catalina i es Jonquet denounced, the local neighbourhood association, warned on its X account that “we are on our way to Magaluf”.

The association denounced this situation with a video recorded by some neighbours. Although they called the local police, they were told that they would send officers when a unit was available.

The neighbours do not know if there was a police presence.

“The terraces make a fortune out of this. And it’s not allowed. No music, no shows. Just lunch and dinner. But we start tolerating this and we don’t know how we’re going to end up. We only know that we are getting worse,” the association said.

Although they have asked for help from the Town Hall, “we know they are working on it and have asked us for patience”, but the situation, they said, has been getting worse.

“Before there were a couple of trouble spots, but now all this is spreading throughout the neighbourhood. There are already a lot of trouble spots. In the end it is not going to be possible to live in Palma”, said the organisation, “this is a jungle”.