Spain is fighting European Union legislation which means that non-resident British citizens can only spend 180 days a year in Spain (in two batches of 90 days). Unfortunately it would require all European Union nations supporting the plan which Spain says could prove difficult.
The rule, brought in when Britain left the European Union, has had a major impact on British holiday home owners who can only use their place in the sun for 180 days a year. There are some ways of getting around the 90 day rule but you will need a job and plenty of cash.
1. Work visa. Non- EU citizens who want to stay in Spain for more than 90 days may apply for a work visa if they have found employment there. A work visa will lead to a temporary residence permit, eventually permitting them to apply for permanent residence if the eligibility criteria are met.
2. Non-lucrative visa. This is a visa you can obtain in Spain without employment. To qualify for the visa, you need proof that you have enough financial resources— an annual income of at least €27,792.
3. Golden visa. A Golden visa is an investment visa that allows you to move to Spain if you have enough money to invest in one of the approved programs— either real estate or government funds. Eventually, you can even apply for citizenship if you meet the residence eligibility criteria.
4. Digital nomad visa. Spain will be launching a digital nomad visa later this year, allowing you to work remotely as long as you can prove that you’re capable of meeting the income requirements.
It’s not the 180 days that is the problem but the fact that it is restricted to 90 days in any 180. This stops UK citizens from spending the winter in Spain as many formerly did, arriving in November and staying until the end of April. This supported shops, hotels, rental apartments, bars and restaurants through the quiet tourism low season, maintaining jobs and businesses. Also, it’s no more than Spanish citizens are allowed to do if visiting UK, so reciprocal rights is all that is required..
Charles Dalrymple-ChumleyYes, it's called a "free ride". All of the benefits, with none of the burdens. British or EU citizens can spend 180 days per year in Spain in 90 day stints. If you need more than that, then you really need to be resident. End of. This is pretty much the same policy all over the world. And as far as I can find, Brits are the ONLY ones complaining. And only regarding Spain. (?) Really, only Brits. What is unique about Brits? Why should Brits be excepted?
Brexit meant Brexit. I took that to mean “tough shit.” It ain’t fair but it’s there. Black and white. There’s not a lot getting around that fact.
The 90 in 180 days does not work.....in 2023 I only managed 125 days in my 2nd home in Canaries..... I had commitments in both UK and the Archipelago and so unable to do two blocks of 90 days at the same time each year.
I don't think anyone is looking for a free ride Morgan Williams. What second home owners are looking for is a return to the status quo when they bought their properties. That's all. No more no less. I think that's fair and that they should be represented as a special case here on the island and across Spain, France, Italy, etc. It doesn't suit everyone to apply for residency.
It pains me to say it, actually more than that, but Morgan is right.
Yes, it's called "residence". And you need to meet certain income and other requirements to be eligible for it. Like anywhere in the world. And so far, not one shred of evidence that Spain is fighting anything related to the 90 day limitation. The only ones complaining are Brits seeking a free ride in Spain.