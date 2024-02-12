Spain is fighting European Union legislation which means that non-resident British citizens can only spend 180 days a year in Spain (in two batches of 90 days). Unfortunately it would require all European Union nations supporting the plan which Spain says could prove difficult.

The rule, brought in when Britain left the European Union, has had a major impact on British holiday home owners who can only use their place in the sun for 180 days a year. There are some ways of getting around the 90 day rule but you will need a job and plenty of cash.

1. Work visa. Non- EU citizens who want to stay in Spain for more than 90 days may apply for a work visa if they have found employment there. A work visa will lead to a temporary residence permit, eventually permitting them to apply for permanent residence if the eligibility criteria are met.

2. Non-lucrative visa. This is a visa you can obtain in Spain without employment. To qualify for the visa, you need proof that you have enough financial resources— an annual income of at least €27,792.

3. Golden visa. A Golden visa is an investment visa that allows you to move to Spain if you have enough money to invest in one of the approved programs— either real estate or government funds. Eventually, you can even apply for citizenship if you meet the residence eligibility criteria.

4. Digital nomad visa. Spain will be launching a digital nomad visa later this year, allowing you to work remotely as long as you can prove that you’re capable of meeting the income requirements.

Source: Schengen Visa