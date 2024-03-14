The Court of Appeals for Arnhem-Leeuwarden acquitted Sanil B. of manslaughter in the death of Carlo Heuvelman in the Playa de Palma, Mallorca in 2021.

There is too little legal evidence to prove that Sanil B. was involved in the Waddinxveen man’s death, the court ruled this afternoon, according to NU.nl reports.

That means that no one has been convicted for Heuvelman's death. The court did convict the group of men from Hilversum of nightlife violence on the island during the early hours of 14 July 2021.

The court called the manslaughter acquittal very disappointing for the victim’s loved ones. However, according to the judge, a trace of Heuvelman’s DNA found on Sanil B.’s shoe combined with witness statements is not sufficient to conclude without doubt what happened.

The 27-year-old victim was beaten up at around 2:00 a.m. on July 14, 2021.

The perpetrators kicked him multiple times as he lay unconscious on the ground.

He died four days later in the hospital due to a brain injury.

In addition to Heuvelman’s manslaughter, the suspects were also charged with a series of other violent acts, including attempted manslaughter during a fight at a bar.

A total of seven suspects from Hilversum were involved in the case stemming from a vicious assault on Carlo Heuvelman during a night out.