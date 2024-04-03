The Only Way Is Essex star James Argent will be performing a concert in Palmanova on Friday April 26 from 5p.m. as part of the celebrations to mark Saint George. He will be joined by local singer Albie Davies and DJ Richie Embleton. The event will take place infront of the fountain on Palmanova beach-front and is free and forms parts of the celebrations to thank the English for their support.

From 2010 to 2018, Argent was a cast member of the ITVBe reality series The Only Way Is Essex. In 2013, Argent participated in the first series of the Channel 5 reality series Celebrity Super Spa. In July 2015, it was announced that Argent would make his first pantomime appearance in a production of Cinderella at the Kings Theatre, Southsea. He was cast as Dandini. The production ran from December 2015 until January 2016. In 2016, he took part in the ITV's Sugar Free Farm and Channel 4's The Jump. In December 2018, Argent made another pantomime appearance, as Abanazar in Aladdin, which took place at the Middleton Arena.

The programme for the event is rapidly coming together and there will be show-cooking from Michelin star chef Marc Fosh at Ciros restaurant from 1p.m. on April 23 and in the afternoon at 5p.m. Paul Abrey, Managing Director of Palma Pictures will be giving an insight into how they filmed top productions like the Netflix hit The Crown on the island.

On Saturday April 27 Lord Jeffrey Archer will be signing copies of his books at the Hotel Zel on Palmanova beach front. There will also be an exhibition of Mini cars.

Other events are also in the process of being organised at the moment and the complete programme should be ready in the next few days. St. George forms part of the programme of events to thank foreign tourists and residents for their support. Santa Ponsa has recently celebrated St. Patricks and Paguera will be holding their traditional beer festival in October.