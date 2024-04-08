A major police offensive against street trading, illegal immigration and the sale of counterfeit goods has been mounted in Palma.

Over 50 members of the National and Local Police carried out the security operation last Friday in areas around the main tourist attractions in the city.

For some months now, shopkeepers and local residents have been warning of the lack of control and spread of street traders.

As a result, Palma council decided to take action and early last Friday morning, police from both forces swung into action.

During the operation more than 40 people were identified, at least six of them were arrested for an alleged offence against the Immigration Act and for being in an irregular situation in the country.

All those arrested were also charged with an alleged offence against intellectual and industrial property for selling counterfeit copies of brand-name T-shirts, wallets, glasses or handbags.

The operation has been welcomed by shopkeepers and neighbours.

“We understand that they are people without papers who have to make a living, but what cannot be allowed is for them to come here, take over the area and cheat tourists with mere fakes. We are paying our taxes, premises, electricity, water, licenses etc... and the competition is brutal. They don’t pay anything and it is impossible to compete on equal terms”, said one of the traders in Palma.