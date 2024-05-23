People are getting increasingly innovative when it comes to smuggling drugs.

This week a German woman was nabbed on landing in Germany from Mallorca with drugs stashed in her underwear.

According to WireNewsFax, the 34-year-old was caught by customs officers at Nuremberg Airport with more than 20 grams of cannabis in her bra.

As the main customs officer announced on Wednesday, the woman had arrived from Mallorca and initially claimed that she had nothing with her that required registration.

When customs officials found a marijuana grinder in her luggage, she reportedly became nervous. She admitted to having drugs in her bra and then handed the officers a total of 22.5 grams of marijuana in two shrink-wrapped bullets. She is now being investigated. The inspection took place on April 17.

The customs officer pointed out that even under the new cannabis law, the import, export and transit of marijuana is prohibited – no matter how much it is.