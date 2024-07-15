Tourist bookings for the Balearics have increased by 16.5% over the last week compared to the same period in 2023, and by 1.7% compared to the previous week, according to data from the TravelgateX booking platform. The Balearics is the third most popular destination in Spain for the week with 6.3% of the total number of bookings, behind Andalusia (18.4%) and Catalonia (18%).

21.8 % of the bookings made in the last week are more than two months in advance of the travel date, 17 % are between 15 and 30 days in advance of the trip, and 11.2 % at the last second (less than one day). Of the bookings registered in the last 7 days in Spain, 50.1% were made by couples and half of the travellers book for between 2 and 5 nights (51.9%), according to TravelgateX.

In Spain, domestic tourism predominates among the main nationalities of tourists who have booked during the last 7 days through TravelgateX: Spaniards have made 55.1%, followed by the British with 18.2%. 18.2% of those booking are from the UK and 3.1% are German. And it appears that UK summer staycations have declined and are lagging behind 2023 levels, data from CoStar has revealed.

Cristina Balekjian, director of Hospitality Analytics UK at CoStar Group said: “Domestic-driven holiday destinations may face challenges, given higher costs, a lack of public transport connectivity to places such as Cornwall and Devon, and a greater appeal to overseas destinations such as Spain and Greece.

However, locations that benefit from London business look to be faring better, while city destinations are set to have a stronger summer, bolstered by high-profile concerts and sporting events, and as inbound international tourism continues to recover.”