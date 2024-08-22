Last week the Bulletin ran an article about how Mallorca has dropped down the annual value for money holiday destinations rankings according to the Post Office. According to its latest report, the power of the pound promises to pack quite a punch for British holidaymakers planning to travel abroad this year.

Research for the Post Office Worldwide Holiday Costs Barometer has found that prices for meals, drinks and other tourist items have fallen in over 60 per cent of the resorts and cities surveyed since last year, however not in Mallorca. But it is the strength of sterling rather than prices charged in restaurants, bars and shops abroad that will make many destinations cheaper for British visitors.

And, when asked in an online poll “Do you think Mallorca offers value for money?”, 78.9% said no.

But, judging by the comments made, some people believe that this may not be a bad thing for the island. One reader wrote: “Value for money (VFM) is a personal opinion not a generic but if Mallorca is no longer at the top end of the VFM chart that may well be a good thing as it will likely discourage the hen and stag groups and the ‘Benidorm’ lot from visiting.”

To which another reader replied: “Yes, I too read this as a good thing. It will bring fewer tourists (which will help keep the anti-tourism movement happier), yet attract more desirable tourists who seek quality over quantity, and are willing to pay for it, rather than seeking whatever is the cheapest. But that’s been the trajectory for a while.

"It takes some years (decades?) to start being realised though,” which prompted this response: “Yes, agree. ‘Low quality visitors’ is how the protestors today on the beaches are describing the root of their problems. I doubt such visitors are responsible for all their woes but certainly they account for some of them such as late night noise nuisance, drunkenness, anti-social behaviour, loutishness and ‘balconing.’

Perhaps the protestors new slogan should be ‘Riff Raff go home.’!!”