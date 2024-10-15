Asked “Would the new registration law put you off?” coming to Mallorca or Spain in general for that matter, just under 85 percent of Bulletin digital readers said “yes”. Under the new royal decree, which has been pushed back to next month, Britons will have to provide 43 pieces of information when checking into accommodation and it appears that the new law is turning Britons away.

Carlos Abella, the secretary general of the Mesa del Turismo, has said that the update of this Royal Decree obliges accommodation companies, car rental companies and intermediary tour operators to provide customer information telematically with an excessive level of detail, also providing for penalties of up to 30,000 euros in case of infringement. All this in addition to “cumbersome booking procedures”.

Faced with a possible heavy fine plus having to pay a higher tourist tax during the peak summer months, Britons are thinking twice about a Spanish holiday and some are looking for paperwork-free destinations, many of which are cheaper as well - especially with regards to Mallorca.

The Spanish government has defended the rule, claiming that the tighter requirements will enhance safety by allowing the Ministry of Interior to access details on who, when and where both domestic and international guests are staying, assisting in tracking terrorists and organised crime syndicates.

But many people feel it is an infringement of their human rights and could also clash with data protection laws, not to mention being a major hassle.