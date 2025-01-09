The Directorate General of Traffic (DGT) has recently installed six new speed traps on the roads of Mallorca, a measure that aims to increase road safety at specific points of traffic on the island. The radars are, for the moment, deactivated, so fines are being issued but it will not be long! Normally, devices of this type undergo a period of testing to check that they are working properly before the penalties are activated. However, the DGT points out that they could start fining at any time without the need for a warning.

However, there is a very simple and accessible trick for any driver to know whether to go with additional surveillance when crossing these stretches. The DGT lists all the radars that are active throughout the national territory. As long as they do not appear in the document, the new radars will not be issuing fines, but the moment they appear “live” it will be the moment to be even more vigilant.

The DGT has reported that one of the traps is a fixed radar and is located on the Ma-30, exactly at kilometre point 1.200; that is, in the second beltway of Palma.

The other is a section radar, which is installed on the Ma-13A, between kilometre points 10.900 and 12.250, which runs through Marratxí. To these two must be added four more, making a total of six. Three of them are stretches, the first of these characteristics to be installed on the island. One of them is located on the Ma-3011, between kilometre point 1.500 and 2.500. This is the road that starts in Palma and ends in Sineu. The other section radar is on the Ma-6014 between kilometre points 1.500 and 2.30; this is the road that starts at the Ma-19 at S’ Arenal. The third radar section is on the Ma-15, between kilometre points 5.200 and 6.500 on the road to Manacor.

In addition to these three recently installed, there is a fourth one, which has also been installed very recently. It is located at kilometre point 2.4 of the Via de Cintura de Palma, just before the Sineu-Manacor exit, in the direction of Son Sant Joan airport. And, for 2025, the DGT’s objective is the lowering of alcohol levels and introducing full-face helmets for motorcyclists. The reduction of drink-driving alcohol levels to 0.20 grams per litre of blood and the compulsory use of full-face or modular helmets for motorcyclists are some of the challenges for this year of the Directorate General of Traffic (DGT) with the aim of improving road safety.

Both measures are part of a package of initiatives with which those responsible for Traffic want to reduce the accident figures, as last year, pending the official data, has already exceeded the number of deaths in 2023. The lowering of the alcohol rate will materialise through a bill by the Socialist group to reform the traffic law, currently in parliamentary procedure.

The new law will establish a single and equal rate for all drivers with the aim of putting an end to the widespread idea that moderate consumption is acceptable and permitted: only 0.0 is safe, according to the Socialist initiative. In this way, it will go from 0.50 grams per litre of blood to 0.20 (or from 0.25 milligrams per litre of air breathed in to 0.10), which is equivalent to ‘zero tolerance’, according to the director general of the DGT, Pere Navarro, has already warned that with the new rate “absolutely nothing can be drunk”.

This reduction is backed by a recommendation from the European Commission as a measure to reduce the accident rate, as well as requests from numerous victims’ associations and foundations in the field of social security.

Furthermore, countries such as Sweden and Norway, benchmarks in this field, have also established a 0.2 and this is in line with the DGT campaigns that warn that “if you drink, don’t drive”or “only zero has zero consequences”. To improve the safety of motorcyclists, a group that already accounts for almost a third of road deaths, the reform of the General Traffic Regulations includes the obligation for motorbike drivers and passengers to wear a full-face or modular helmet when riding on interurban roads. In addition, to reduce the seriousness of possible injuries, they will have to wear protective gloves when riding on the road and closed shoes on all types of roads.