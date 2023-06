The Council of Mallorca has announced that the Ma-5100 between Porreres and Felanitx and the Ma-3201 between Montuïri and Palma which were seriously affected by the torrential rains on Sunday, have been reopened.

As a result, all the roads on the island that were affected by the heavy rain that fell in some areas of Mallorca over the weekend have been reopened.

According to Aemet met. office data, Porreres has once again been the epicentre of the storms.

78 litres of rain per square metre were recorded in just over an hour, at a rate of 15 or 20 litres every 10 minutes on Sunday just three days after another torrential storm hit the area.