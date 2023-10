Temperatures will be between 1 and 3 degrees Celsius above normal in the first fortnight of November, although they will tend to normalise in the second half of the month in the Balearics and rainfall will be scarce on the southeast coast and the Balearics, according to the forecast from Meteored for the penultimate month of the year.

According to Meteored during the first fortnight of November temperatures will be slightly above average -between 1 and 3ºC and could continue to remain slightly higher than normal as we head into the end of the month in the Balearics.

If we look at November over the last few decades, the average temperature in is between 5 and 7ºC lower than in October, with a more moderate decrease in areas of the northern and Mediterranean coast, Andalusia and the Balearics.

With regard to rainfall, November is one of the wettest months in much of Spain, but rain will be very scarce on the southeast coast and in the Balearics, well below usual.