On Friday, the Balearics will be hit by a cold front and temperatures will plummet.
The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) forecast today that on Friday a cold front will enter in the early hours of the morning which will cause a significant drop in temperatures.
Cold snap heading for Mallorca
Temperatures to plummet from Friday
On Friday, the Balearics will be hit by a cold front and temperatures will plummet.
Also in Weather
- Driver injured after car ends up in the sea in Alcudia
- One million Brits would benefit from 90-day rule being scrapped in Spain
- Palma police officer faces fine of two million euros
- Arrested in Santa Ponsa - Building workers were being paid no more than 250 euros a month
- Recovered - the undertakers van stolen in Sa Pobla
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.