The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) forecast today that on Friday a cold front will enter in the early hours of the morning which will cause a significant drop in temperatures.

Over night temperatures will be between 14ºC and 18ºC and fall during the day to between 4ºC and 10ºC.

And rain is also forecast.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, there will be cloudy intervals in the north with isolated rainfall in Minorca and the north of Mallorca.

In the rest of the islands the skies will be partly cloudy.

The wind will be westerly and north-westerly, with strong intervals which will drop to moderate in the afternoon.

Temperatures will also fall slightly, with nighttime temperatures between 9ºC and 15ºC and daytime temperatures between 17ºC and 20ºC.

Wednesday will continue to be cloudy in general, although a low probability of rain is forecast, which could be isolated in Minorca and the north of Mallorca.

Night temperatures will drop to between 4ºC and 10ºC and daytime temperatures will remain between 17ºC and 21ºC.

On Thursday there will also be intervals of clouds at the end of the day, tending towards overcast skies in the afternoon and evening, and the cold front that will arrive to the islands in the early hours of Friday morning.

The wind will blow moderately from the southwest with intervals of strong in the afternoon and evening, and night temperatures will range between 10ºC and 16ºC and daytime temperatures between 19ºC and 22ºC.

On Friday, the Balearics will be hit by the cold front, with maximum over night temperatures of between 14ºC and 18ºC and daytime temperatures of between 4ºC and 10ºC.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Aemet forecasts occasional showers and temperatures will remain low, with highs of no more than 15-16ºC and lows of between 4ºC and 8ºC.