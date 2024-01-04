The 112 Emergency Service in the Balearics has called for precaution and issued advice to be followed in the face of the rains and storms expected this weekend.

In view of the adverse weather warnings activated by both the State Meteorological Agency in the Balearics (Aemet) and the emergency service for this weekend, 112 has recommended taking measures to prevent water from entering properties, securing doors and windows, as well as not leaving objects or furniture outside that could be swept away by the water.

It has also asked the public to avoid practising any type of water sport and, if they have a boat, to secure its mooring.

It is not recommended during these days to go near promenades, breakwaters or cliffs.

If you are driving, 112 has advised you to slow down, keep a safe distance and drive on motorways and main roads.

It is also recommended that the public to stay away from torrents, not to take shelter under trees and to avoid places where there may be falling branches and walls among other objects.

The level IG1 alert has been activated in Minorca for coastal phenomena; IG0 in Mallorca and Minorca for rain and storms, and the IG0 for coastal phenomena in Mallorca, Ibiza and Formentera.