The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) has issued a special extreme weather warning ahead of the arrival of the “high impact” Atlantic storm ‘Karlotta’ from today, Wednesday, which will cross the mainland heading for the Balearics, giving rise to strong winds with gusts of more than 100 kilometres per hour (km/h), heavy seas and widespread rainfall that will probably last until Saturday.

After several weeks of stable weather the anticyclone will shake things up according to AEMET.

On Friday, rain will fall across much of Spain and the Balearics although the heaviest rain is again expected in Galicia and in the southwest quadrant of the Peninsula and in the Pyrenees.

Precipitation will be weaker and less likely in the Cantabrian area, the extreme north-east and south-east of the Iberian Peninsula, the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands.

And temperatures will fall in the Balearics over the weekend, so keep a close eye on the weather.