The weather will be unsettled over the coming days as we near the weekend. | ERICK MADRID
Palma06/02/2024 16:40
The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) has issued a special extreme weather warning ahead of the arrival of the “high impact” Atlantic storm ‘Karlotta’ from today, Wednesday, which will cross the mainland heading for the Balearics, giving rise to strong winds with gusts of more than 100 kilometres per hour (km/h), heavy seas and widespread rainfall that will probably last until Saturday.
