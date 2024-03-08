Rain, snow, wind and heavy seas will be the main features of this weekend according to the spokesman for the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET), Rubén del Campo, due to the presence of a front which “is going to give rise to an episode of adverse weather”.

In the case of the Balearics, heavy snow is expected in the mountains and the centre of Mallorca, with accumulations of ten to twenty centimetres of fresh snow.

At the national level, “widespread and abundant” rainfall is expected, while snow will be “present not only in mountain areas, but also lower down.

“And although the wind is not the most adverse factor, it will also cause very heavy sea conditions,” said Del Campo.

The spokesman said that this Friday there will be widespread rainfall, which will be heaviest in the west and centre of the country, as well as in parts of Aragon and Catalonia, which will not affect the extreme southeast and, if it does, it will be in the form of showers or light rainfall.

On Saturday, the front will be located in the Bay of Biscay with rain forecast across the country.