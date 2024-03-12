The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearics is forecasting a warm spring (April, May and June) with “normal” rainfall, according to the regional delegate, María José Guerrero.

She confirmed today that spring will be “warmer than normal” compared to the 1991-2020 period, with an average temperature of 18ºC.

While spring will get off to a rather unsettled start, during the second half it will be sunnier with longer days and mild temperatures and she is not ruling out an early heatwave, although there could be some “red rain” of mud from North Africa.

She added that this winter has been the second warmest for 63 years in the Balearics and that is some areas of Mallorca it was “the warmest since records began”.

It was also the second driest in Ibiza for 71 years.

Looking ahead to Easter Week, Guerrero said that there could be some rain but temperatures will be mild reaching around 16ºC.