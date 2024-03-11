The Bulletin has been reporting and commenting on the Spanish government’s plan to reduce the working week.

Although autonomous regions like the Balearics should technically have the final say despite what central government decides, the move, which it is feared could lead to bars and restaurants having to close earlier in a country famous for it’s late night fun, especially during the long hot summers, is causing concern and is gathering a great deal of coverage across the media in the UK.

Spain’s Minister of Employment and Social Economy, Yolanda Diaz, has announced that new regulations will be introduced to adjust “not reasonable” opening times and could affect the country’s nightlife.

“A country that has its restaurants open at one in the morning is not reasonable. It is crazy to try to continue extending hours until I don’t know what time,” Diaz stated during a speech at Spain’s congress.

The move has also been met by a backlash from unions and the nightlife sector in Spain, including the Balearics.

Diaz raised concerns about the negative impact on mental health caused by working past 10 pm.

One hospitality worker highlighted the financial pressure many establishments are under, saying: “We’ve just about recovered from the pandemic, their is a shortage of qualified staff as it is. Prices have gone up, our margins have been squeezed, the last thing we need are more rules and regulations.”