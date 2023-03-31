April will finally be here tomorrow, and with that, the official tourist season makes a start. The Mediterranean climate becomes increasingly mild and pleasant around this time of year, and with the temperatures we have been experiencing recently, April is going to be a hot month. The sunshine rate increases and the average temperatures range between 11ºC and 20ºC. Even so, April nights are still quite cool in Mallorca. It rains about 6 days of the month with about 31mm of rainfall. All in all, the weather is generally mild and dry during the month of April.

So, what's open in Calvia?

Is it too cold for swimming? We will let you decide as Western Water Park in Magalluf opens it's doors on Thursday April 6, just in time for the Easter break. Opening from 10am to 5pm (and until 6pm for the months of July and August). Opening days and times vary during the season so best check their website for the day you want to go. Prices range from 13€ for 3-4 year olds, 26€ for 5-10 year olds and seniors (+65), and 34€ for adults.

If you are looking for great places to eat and drink, Blackbeards Beach Bar and Grill for the best ribs in town & O'Neills serving the tastiest of Sunday Roasts and Fish and Chips, are open, as well as a few other favourites such as Origin Palmanova, Bondi Beach, The Olive Tree, Taylors Cocktails, Tom Browns, Pablos Family Food, Son Matias Burger Kiosk, Finnegans Pub, Barbuda Beach, Max Garden Palmanova, to name a few... Most restaurants and bars will be open by this weekend!

Going out for a drink in the evening? The Plaza Cafe opens April 1, whilst other places such as Stereo Mallorca, TigerTiger Magalluf and Reflex Disco Bar Palmanova are already waiting to welcome you back.

Getting the bus to and from the Ariport (click here), or just around the resort or to and from Palma (click here) has never been so easy.

If you need a break from that beautiful tanning session on the beach head over to the Escape Rooms in Magaluf. Located at Avenida Solivellas 11 Local 7 y 8, Magalluf.

Attractions such as Katmanud Park in Magalluf and Golf Fantasia in Palmanova are also open for business.

Look out for the Majorca Beach Rugby tournament at the end of the month taking place on Magalluf Beach.

Pirates Adventure is set to open on Wednesday, April 5 at 6pm. A theatrical production with world class acrobatics and impressive dance choreography complete with a pirate themed storyline of good versus evil.

Gringos Bingo opens on Saturday, April 8 at 10pm. Following on from an incredible year in 2022, Gringos goes from strength to strength. With them not being able to fit anybody else in during high season they have launched Gringos Day Sesh at a slightly earlier time of 6pm.

Reloaded opens on Friday, April 21. Famously known as one of the islands top nightlife spots, a high-octane club show experience that's definitely unique in Mallorca. Live DJ sets, electric atmosphere and amazing acrobatics.

BCM/ Titos are also officially getting their groove on from April. Regarding the Easter period, they will be open on Wednesday, April 5 - Thursday, April 6 - Friday, April 7 - Saturday, April 8 - and Sunday, April 9. Looking towards the summer, BCM/ Titos are set to open:

- April: Saturday

- May: Friday and Saturday

- June: Friday and Saturday

- July: Monday to Sunday

- Auguts: Monday to Sunday

- September: Friday, Saturday and Sunday * from 15th only Friday and Saturday

More information here.

Marineland, home of the dolphins is open Monday to Sunday from 10am to 5pm. Prices range from 12€ for 3-4 year olds, 18€ for 5-10 year olds and seniors (+65), and 28€ for adults.

Take a walk down to see the boats at Port Adriano and Puerto Portals, where you can breakfast, lunch or dine with the finest of views.

The Street Food Festival, Mallorca's most famous gastronomic will be back, celebrating its fourteenth anniversary. Food Trucks, great atmosphere and live music. The event will be held at Easter, between April 7 and 9 in the central square of Port Adriano, from 12pm to 12am. More information here.

Take advantage of the gastro event 'Mostra de Cuines', taking place across Calvia for the month of April and try some brand new dishes" More info here.

The Magalluf Half Marathon takes place in April. The deadline to register online is April 22. From that moment you can register personally at the pick up Bib number, located in the athletics track of Calvia(Magaluf). Inscriptions cost 20€ for the 10k and 30€ for the half marathon. From April the prices will go up to 25€ for the 10k and 35€ for the half marathon.

Calvia has 4 tourist information offices offering a wide range of services. Find out where they are here.