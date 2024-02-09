Make the most of exploring the Balearics. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma09/02/2024 13:19
The airline Air Nostrum has today (Friday) launched an express promotional campaign of only four days for the inter-island flights in the Balearics.
