The airline Air Nostrum has today (Friday) launched an express promotional campaign of only four days for the inter-island flights in the Balearics.

For connections between Mallorca, Minorca and Ibiza, prices start at 15.3 euros, and for flights between Ibiza and Minorca they start at 19.58 euros.

The new promotion for travel this spring, according to Air Nostrum, has a sales period of only four days, from this Friday until Monday 12. The flights available are for flights between 5 March and 16 June and places are limited.

For non-residents there will also be offers during these four days of promotion: flights departing from Mallorca and going to Minorca and Ibiza have a starting price of 48 euros return, while for the direct connection between Ibiza and Minorca the promotion starts at 66 euros.