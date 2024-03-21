British travellers heading for the likes of Mallorca will need to renew their passports before April 11 or they may face extra fees to do so because parliament is set to debate new proposals that will increase the prices of renewal.

The proposals, which are subject to parliamentary approval, will include the following:

A standard online application made from within the UK will rise to £88.50 for adults and £57.50 for children

A standard postal application will increase to £100.00 for adults and £69.00 for children

A standard online application when applying from overseas will rise to £101.00 for adults and £65.50 for children

A standard paper application when applying from overseas will increase to £112.50 for adults and £77.00 for children

The new fees will help ensure that income from these applications better meets the cost of delivering passport and associated operations, reducing reliance on funding from general taxation. The government does not make any profit from the cost of passport applications.

The fees contribute to the cost of processing passport applications, consular support overseas, including for lost or stolen passports, and the cost of processing British citizens at UK borders. The increase will also help enable the government to continue improving its services.

The new fees include those newly applying or renewing their passport.

Passports will usually be issued within 3 weeks if they are applying from within the UK but customers are advised that they should apply in good time before travelling Apply online for a UK passport.

Passport fees are reviewed in line with His Majesty’s Treasury guidance Managing public money.