Shirley RobertsSoller18/08/2023 13:01
This week another milestone in the publication of the 1000th daily letter from Soller. Regular readers might remember as Covid struck at Sollerweb we wrote a daily letter. This was to pass on information and keep friends in touch with each other whether they were here or far away. Sollerics, and especially second homeowners, who couldn’t get here really wanted a daily dose of information. In time, the need for this lessoned and the letters could end. There was an outcry from those who wanted to wake up each morning knowing about the weather of the day and the current stories doing the rounds.

Suffice it to say that the letters carried on and still do so. Every morning on the Sollerweb facebook page you will find a letter signed ‘affectionately yours’. New readers have joined the 11000 followers we have and have become big friends with us. They weren’t part of the Covid time at all but have recently joined the Sollerweb tribe.

Alistair Cooke spoke 3500 letters from America and earned himself a worldwide following as he represented his times so meticulously. A great example to all would be diarists and chatterers. I am no Alistair Cook I just speak to an audience who have their relationship with Soller in common. This is why it appeals to residents, visitors, and the seekers of a living tale.

Social history is what we are doing here, and this is fascinating to me. We know there is more than one interpretation of everything, and we say, very carefully, that Soller, ‘Affectionately Yours’ letters, are my personal interpretation of events. Some readers buy into this enthusiastically and others love to challenge. This is all fine with me, but a personally honest starting point (from my perspective) must be a starting point.

Soller this week is just winding itself up for the fiesta. We do so with a very heavy heart because one Soller young friend died last weekend because of climbing accident. The whole town is in mourning, and it is an unbelievably painful time for the community. We all know that life and fiesta must go on, but we have a huge sadness in our hearts right now.

The rush is back on as many from the UK are making last minute holiday plans to come to Mallorca. The weather has not been good for holidays and many are just desperate for the sun. Conversely many Mallorca residents are desperate to cool down. The Assumption Bank Holiday this week gave folks the opportunity to fly away from the heat and travel agents tell us that the UK, Finland, and Sweden were proving popular choices. More information is coming through for winter holidays and come September, the airlines will give their specific timetables for winter 23/24. Hard to even think of next season as we are still stuck in the 33-degree temperature zone.

As you read this today the ‘Night of Art’ is being prepared. Come and see us today and stay for great night of the year where music and art combine around every corner. Music in the square, the market, the Lluna, all will make the party happen. Bring some money and buy some of the great art on display. Unique pieces by local artists and new faces on the scene.

On Saturday, August 19 another very good reason to visit as the town is taken over by the music of local Xeremiers and Flabiolers. Morning parades and performances in Soller Plaza and a 5.30 pm concert in the Church. If you like the local sounds and particularly the bagpipes this is the place to be.

This week we are heading for the main days of the Fiesta of St Bartholomew. The fair will be in town plus many friends not seen in ages. It all ends in the spectacular performance of Esclaabutzes on Sunday, August 27 at 10.30 pm.

These celebrations are very important to Soller and always highly anticipated. Friends return and the music nights are till the small hours. All are welcome if you bring the obligatory smiles and good humour ready to enjoy…