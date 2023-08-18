This week another milestone in the publication of the 1000th daily letter from Soller. Regular readers might remember as Covid struck at Sollerweb we wrote a daily letter. This was to pass on information and keep friends in touch with each other whether they were here or far away. Sollerics, and especially second homeowners, who couldn’t get here really wanted a daily dose of information. In time, the need for this lessoned and the letters could end. There was an outcry from those who wanted to wake up each morning knowing about the weather of the day and the current stories doing the rounds.
