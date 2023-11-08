The Balearics has set a new human footprint record with 2,106,209 people on the islands on August 9, according to the Balearic Institute of Statistics (Ibestat).

In fact, the figure did not fall below 1,921,312 people in the whole month, in the region in which, according to the most recent data from the National Statistics Institute (as of July 1 2023), the population stood at 1,218,441 inhabitants.

The previous record was 2,079,756 people, which was set last July.

Human pressure in August has increased by 8.72% in ten years and by 27.9% in 20 years in the Balearics.

By islands, in August 2023, the day of greatest human pressure in Mallorca was the 4th, with 1,505,510 people; in Minorca it was the 8th, with 200,364, in Ibiza it was the 9th, with 340,953, and in Formentera it was the 11th, with 34,045. In all cases, the minimums occurred on the last day of the month.

According to data from the INE and Ibestat, the Balearics received more than 2.3 million tourists in August, 7.26% more than the previous year.

In addition to these, there were 646,135 tourists from other parts of Spain.