Luxury tourism in Mallorca this year has exceeded pre-pandemic figures in the number of visitors, occupation and average expenditure, with an occupation in high season that was between 85 and 90% and for 2024 the market is expected to continue increasing the activity, according to a report released today by Essentially Mallorca.

According to the data 6% of travellers arriving in Mallorca stayed in five-star hotels. Clients from the luxury segment accounted for 9% in 2020 and 7% in 2021.

In Mallorca, Germany continues to be the main market in volume along with the British, but the president of Essentially Mallorca, Jesús Cuartero, has put the focus on other markets with high purchasing power, such as the North American, which “scales strongly and in some cases comes to occupy the second or third place for visitors”.

The direct flights between Palma and New York increased flight bookings from Americans to Mallorca by 31%. Likewise, “renewed European markets such as France and Switzerland are increasing in certain hotels in the luxury market”, according to Cuartero.

In response, next year’s promotional campaigns are going to be aimed above all at the American market, without forgetting the traditional markets, but also with new expectations in the French and South American markets, especially Brazil and Mexico.

Essentially Mallorca has stressed that although these new markets visit the island in lower volumes, they represent a greater profitability for the destination.

If in general tourists arriving in Mallorca spent an average of 184.74 euros per day in 2022, 8% more than in 2019, according to Essentially Mallorca in the luxury segment this figure is multiplied by ten, reaching around 2,000 or 2,500 euros of expenditure per person per day.

The entity has also placed emphasis on employment, pointing out that the ratio of staff per client in hotels is five times higher, representing 30 percent of those affiliated to social security in the luxury hotel segment.

In the survey - which includes 25 hotels, as well as other businesses in the fields of sport, gastronomy and others - 90 per cent of the hotels say they will be open before 1 March, and 64 per cent of those surveyed believe that the 2024 season will be longer than in 2023.

The association’s members have good expectations for next year, with a high season with good occupancy similar to that of 2023 or 10 percent higher, but with higher average prices.

46% of those surveyed believe that the 2024 season will be better than that of 2023, another 46% believe it will be the same and only 8% have negative expectations.

And, when it comes to low season, the number of tourists visiting Spain continues to grow.

In October, 8.17 million international tourists visited the country, 13.9% more than in October 2022 and 7.8% more than in October 2019, considered the pre-pandemic reference year.

In the first ten months of the year, 74.7 million tourists chose Spain to enjoy their holidays, a figure that is already above the accumulated figure for 2019 (up 0.2%) and which is 18.2% higher than the accumulated figure for the same period last year, according to data published today by the National Statistics Institute (INE).

In addition, Spain once again broke its record for tourist spending in October.

Foreign visitors brought in 10.308 billion euros, up 23.9% on the best figure recorded in the same month of 2019, and up 24% on 2022.

Moreover, during the first ten months of 2023, spending increased 24% compared to 2022, totalling 94.916 billion euros.

For the Minister of Industry and Tourism, Jordi Hereu, these figures show that “we are transforming the historical nature of our tourism: Spain is still the leader, the recovery of the sector is absolute and full, but we are diversifying and deseasonalising flows, which results in a more sustainable tourism that is less dependent on the high summer season”.

Average spending per traveller and average stay - two figures that illustrate higher quality tourism and are the focus of the Ministry of Industry and Tourism’s policy efforts - also offer encouraging figures.

Each tourist spent an average of 1,260 euros in October, 9.8% more than last year and 14.9% more than in 2019. Spending per day also reflects this growth, reaching 185 euros, 15% more than in 2019 and up 10.6% year-on-year.

The UK continues to top the list of tourist source countries to Spain in October, with 1,712,267 tourists, up 12.2% on October 2022.

Germany and France, in that order, are the next countries with the most tourists visiting Spain. Germany brings 1,144,516 visitors, 8% more than in October last year. France, for its part, has provided 997,926 tourists, 9% more than in October 2022.

Among the other countries of residence, the strong year-on-year growth of tourists from the United States stands out, with 25.7% more arrivals than in the same month last year.

he 397,795 travellers from the US are a reward for the ministry’s policy efforts to attract long-haul markets, whose stays - and, therefore, their spending - tend to be longer.