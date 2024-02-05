A 43-year-old Briton has accepted a four-year prison sentence for the rape of a friend of his son in a hotel in Magalluf in 2023, although he will only serve two years in prison before being expelled from the country for ten years.

The defence and the prosecution reached a plea agreement to avoid a trial this morning at the Balearic High Court.

The accused fully acknowledged the facts and the prosecution reduced its sentence request which was initially for nine years in prison.

The events took place in May 2023 in a hotel in Magalluf where the accused was staying with his son.

The father allowed a girl, with whom his son had been in Mallorca for a few days, to sleep in their room.

In the early morning of May 9, apparently taking advantage of the fact that the girl had been drinking alcohol and was fast asleep on the bed in the living room, he lay down next to her and apparently raped her.

The victim eventually went to a medical centre very emotionally affected and with visible bruises on her arm.

The man has been remanded in custody for these acts since May 9, 2023.

In addition to the prison sentence, the accused has accepted a probation measure for a period of ten years, and special disqualification for 15 years from any activity involving contact with minors.

He has also been ordered to stay away from the victim for 15 years, and has been ordered to pay compensation of 7,500 euros, which he has already paid.