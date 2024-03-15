From the street, there is nothing to indicate that the thirty metres of façade actually correspond to a single dwelling.

A fortified palace, to be more precise.

On Wednesday night, when the Guardia Civil raided the bunker of drug king ‘El Pablo’, they were surprised by the contrast between the exterior and the interior.

The investigators calculate that Pablo Campos Maya has merged ten houses together to build himself a mansion in the heart of the La Soledat neighbourhood.

It has a large swimming pool and a lift, despite the fact that there are only two floors.

The palace, protected by scores of CCTV cameras, is more than 1,000 square metres in size and fitted with expensive luxury items and furniture.